New partnership agreement to update Azerbaijan-EU co-op: Jankauskas

2 June 2018 15:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A new partnership agreement will update the basis of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told Trend on June 2.

One of the main goals of the new cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU is to rethink the changes that occurred in the global world over the past two decades and to adapt the bilateral cooperation to the new conditions and opportunities, Jankauskas said.

He stressed that the new agreement will cover all spheres of bilateral cooperation, including transport, energy and agriculture.

Jankauskas added that the parties, working on the agreement, focus on not only the current, but, also on the future situation in the world that they are trying to foresee.

The envoy noted that the talks are underway on three directions - politics and security, sectoral cooperation and trade.

Jankauskas noted that the business meetings are held between the parties every two months in Baku and Brussels.

This week, the EU representative for politics and security paid a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, where he held negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, he said, voicing hope that everything necessary to conclude a new cooperation agreement will be available soon.

In November 2016, the EU Council issued a mandate to the European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to negotiate on behalf of the EU and its Member States a comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan.

The new agreement should replace the partnership and cooperation agreement of 1996, which would make it possible to take greater account of the common goals and challenges facing the EU and Azerbaijan today.

---

