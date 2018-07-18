President Aliyev: Azerbaijan strengthening its industrial potential

18 July 2018 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan is modernizing and strengthening its industrial potential, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 18 at the opening of a polypropylene plant built within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president said that the export potential of Azerbaijan will increase significantly as a result of commissioning the polypropylene plant and a polyethylene plant at the end of the year.

“Both plants will annually produce 300,000 tons of products, and 70 percent of the output will be exported to foreign markets,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Thus, Azerbaijan will completely eliminate dependence on imports and great volume of non-oil exports will be created in the country.”

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Diesel fuel output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:04
Azerbaijan sees increase in power generation in 1H18
Oil&Gas 19:48
Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:31
Sergio Mattarella: Co-op between Azerbaijan, Italy has high potential
Politics 19:13
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 19:05
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 19:04
Latest
Up to 600 Ryanair flights cancelled over strikes by cabin crew in Belgium, Portugal and Spain
Other News 21:07
Top official: Azerbaijan seeking to settle Karabakh conflict on basis of norms, principles of int’l law
Politics 20:47
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank increases its loan portfolio by 10%
Economy news 20:40
SOCAR Trading to refocus on LNG sales
Oil&Gas 20:15
Diesel fuel output up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 20:04
Kazakhstan starts to supply flour to Afghanistan through new railway route
Economy news 20:00
Iran Energy Exchange performance on July 18
Business 19:59
Azerbaijan sees increase in power generation in 1H18
Oil&Gas 19:48
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender on technical maintenance
Tenders 19:43