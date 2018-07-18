President Aliyev: Azerbaijan strengthening its industrial potential

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Azerbaijan is modernizing and strengthening its industrial potential, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

He made the remarks July 18 at the opening of a polypropylene plant built within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani president said that the export potential of Azerbaijan will increase significantly as a result of commissioning the polypropylene plant and a polyethylene plant at the end of the year.

“Both plants will annually produce 300,000 tons of products, and 70 percent of the output will be exported to foreign markets,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Thus, Azerbaijan will completely eliminate dependence on imports and great volume of non-oil exports will be created in the country.”

