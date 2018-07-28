Mehriban Aliyeva: Organizing World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling in Azerbaijan will contribute to further popularization of this gymnastics discipline

28 July 2018 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

Baku will host the 35th edition of the Trampoline World Championships in 2021. The decision was made by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Executive Committee at its meeting in Pacific Harbor, Fiji.

President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) Farid Gayibov also took part at this meeting.

Over the last three years, Azerbaijan’s capital has already hosted two Trampoline World Cups, in 2016 and 2017. In this session, Baku hosted the European Championships in Trampoline, which became one of the most striking events in the sporting life. Now Baku is entrusted with the 2021 World Championships, which can become a new peak in terms of organizing large-scale competitions in the country.

The Trampoline World Championships will be held on Nov.11-14. The 2021 Trampoline World Championships will be followed by the 28th World Age Group Competitions, which will run from 19-22 November.

The start in Baku will be the first significant competition after the Olympics for the gymnasts. Therefore, there will be both leaders of many years and new names.

Commenting on the decision of the FIG Executive Committee, FIG President Morinari Watanabe said : “We’re delighted that countries who had never previously hosted World Championships in these disciplines [trampoline and acrobatics] have applied to organise these big events. This will contribute to the development of these gymnastic sports in new regions.”

President of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed confidence that organizing the World Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics, Tumbling and Double Mini-Trampoline in Azerbaijan in 2021 will contribute to the further development and popularization of this gymnastics discipline, as well as helping strengthen international relations in the field of sports, reads the press release on FIG’s website.

Thus, in the coming years Azerbaijan will host two world championships in gymnastics disciplines. The country will host the world forum among the rhythmic gymnasts in 2019 and the World Championships in Trampoline and Tumbling in 2021.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mehriban Aliyeva: Nagorno-Karabakh is integral part of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 20 July 12:59
Boston Consulting Group to help Azerbaijan prepare Baku general plan
Economy news 18 July 12:15
President Aliyev, first lady attend opening ceremony of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow
Politics 14 June 20:40
International Children’s Day celebrated in Pakistan with special children by initiative and support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 12:11
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: Ensuring women's active participation in all spheres - a priority task of Azerbaijan
Politics 30 May 13:01
Thanks to Mehriban Aliyeva, interest of Azerbaijani women for participation in country’s socio-political life increased - State Committee
Politics 30 May 11:14
Latest
Syrian refugee group returns from Lebanon
Arab World 16:10
Greece to begin laying wildfire victims to rest amid recriminations
Europe 15:46
ECB's Draghi backs expectations for late 2019 rate hike
Europe 15:45
House of Baku khans to be reconstructed in Azerbaijan
Tenders 15:27
New bill on copyright to be introduced to parliament soon – Iran minister
Politics 15:04
SOCAR Polymer-largest project in non-oil economy of Azerbaijan - official
Economy news 14:56
WB to assist Uzbekistan in establishing eximbank, export promotion agency
Economy news 14:55
About 200M saved during implementation of SOCAR Polymer project - CEO
Economy news 14:54
Investments in agriculture of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl double
Economy news 14:42