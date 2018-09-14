Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Mashtagha secondary school (PHOTO)

14 September 2018 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the secondary school No. 28 in Savalan residential area of Mashtagha settlement in the Sabunchu district of Baku.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the school.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created here.

The head of state then met with the school staff and posed for photographs together with them.

Story still developing

