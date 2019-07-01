Austrian representative: Azerbaijan hosts UNESCO session at high level (PHOTO)

1 July 2019 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan plays a very important role in the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, exerting great efforts to carry out its work, Head of Austrian delegation Claudia Reinprecht told Trend.

The head of the Austrian delegation noted that Azerbaijan is hosting the UNESCO session at a high level.

"I am very glad to be in Baku. The venue is one of the best in the world. All the necessary conditions have been created for us here, for which I am very grateful to Azerbaijan," she said.

Reinprecht noted that by hosting the session, Azerbaijan makes an important contribution to the preservation of heritage in the world. "Each country that is a member of the Committee makes a great contribution to this matter and Azerbaijan also plays an important role in the committee, making efforts to promote its heritage," she added.

Stressing that she is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time, Reinprecht emphasized that she liked the country very much. "It is my first time here. This is a wonderful and hospitable country," she said.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held on June 30 at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.

