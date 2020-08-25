Russian Defense Minister: For me, visit to Azerbaijan always a good opportunity to exchange views

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

For me, a visit to Azerbaijan is always a good opportunity to exchange views and discuss regional security issues, as well as issues related to our military and military-technical cooperation, Defense Minister of Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“There are issues to be discussed and reported to the presidents. The Azerbaijani team started yesterday. We watched it. The team did not start badly. I mean the tank biathlon. The Azerbaijani team also does well in other competitions. I wish this team success. We cannot but rejoice in the fact that Azerbaijan and its team traditionally host competitions in the Caspian Sea. These competitions are always held at a high level because the traditional hospitality here and the organization of these competitions, of course, are at the highest level,” Shoigu said.