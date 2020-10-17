To be silent on actions of Armenia means to be accomplice of these crimes, says Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.17

Trend:

Armenia continues to commit war crimes, kill civilians, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

In his words, Armenia indiscriminately kills innocent people, including women and children. To be silent on the actions of Armenia means to be an accomplice in these crimes. Not knowing humanity, the Armenian government will answer for this crime.

"We are always close to Azerbaijan," Cavusoglu said.