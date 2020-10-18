Azerbaijani FM, EU High Representative hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

On 18 October, 2020 a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Joseph Borrell, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged their views on the latest situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov brought to the attention of the High Representative that the armed forces of Armenia attacked the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of the Jabrayil region, as well artillery shelled Gadabay and Tovuz regions of Azerbaijan on the border of two states despite the second humanitarian truce agreed on Saturday. Minister underlined that violation of humanitarian ceasefire demonstrates once again Armenia’s reluctance to international law, as well as its commitments under international humanitarian law.

EU High Representative Joseph Borrell referred to the statement by EU spokesperson on the Ganja city and stressed the inadmissibility of targeting civilians and civilian installations.

He highlighted the importance of implementing the humanitarian truce agreed by both sides, as well as noted the necessity of substantial negotiations for the settlement of the conflict.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to EU High Representative for issuing statement on the attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja and targeting of civilians. He stressed that Armenia’s leadership bears responsibility for this war crime.