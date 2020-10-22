"Letter to soldier" project held for personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participating in battles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Ideological and Cultural Center of the Azerbaijan Army named after Hazi Aslanov held a project "Letter to a soldier" as part of the propaganda and agitation events to further improve the morale of military personnel participating in the battles, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The ministry noted that letters addressed to personnel involved in battles make a good impression on the military and are welcomed by them.

The military, in turn, thanked those who participated in the action in support of the Azerbaijani army, which is a celebration of the unity of the people and the army.