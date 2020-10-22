"Letter to soldier" project held for personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participating in battles
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22
Trend:
Azerbaijan's Ideological and Cultural Center of the Azerbaijan Army named after Hazi Aslanov held a project "Letter to a soldier" as part of the propaganda and agitation events to further improve the morale of military personnel participating in the battles, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.
The ministry noted that letters addressed to personnel involved in battles make a good impression on the military and are welcomed by them.
The military, in turn, thanked those who participated in the action in support of the Azerbaijani army, which is a celebration of the unity of the people and the army.
Latest
Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations
Azerbaijan liberates its territories from occupation by successful operation, says ambassador of Pakistan
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of Zangilan district
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 5 villages of Jabrayil district
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund