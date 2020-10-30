Military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes – Assistant to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30
Trend:
Azerbaijan in the legal plane will continue to take steps to prosecute for the war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark at a briefing at the General Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports on Oct. 30.
“These crimes must be assessed on the international platforms,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “A military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes.”
Latest
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani troops liberate several villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts
Temporary special administrations to be established in Azerbaijan`s territories liberated from occupation
Azerbaijan’s superior military wrests control of several districts abutting Karabakh - Washington Post
Armenia bombards forests, continuing environmental terror against Azerbaijan - Ministry of Emergencies