Military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes – Assistant to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan in the legal plane will continue to take steps to prosecute for the war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at a briefing at the General Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports on Oct. 30.

“These crimes must be assessed on the international platforms,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “A military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes.”