Fire brigade extinguishes fire in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy due to Armenian Armed Forces’ artillery strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Fire has broken out in the forest area as a result of the Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling the territory of Goranboy district by using heavy artillery installations, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told Trend on Oct. 30.

The fire was extinguished in a short time and prevented from spreading to dense forest area, thanks to the efforts of the relevant forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations and the employees of the regional forestry centre of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. ​

The Ministry added that Armenia commits the ecological terrorist action against Azerbaijan.