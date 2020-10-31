President Aliyev on journalist's statement on Turkish soldies: You saw them in Baku, you didn’t see them in battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

-How important is the country-where we came from right now-Turkey for you and especially during this military operation during this war? I mean there are Turkish soldiers here. Yesterday, we talked to some of them and they told us they are from Turkey.

-You talked to soldiers?

-Yes.

-On the battlefield?

-No, no, not on the battlefield

-But where?

-In the city of Baku.

-They are fighting here, in Baku?

-No, they are here. Nevertheless, they are here.

-There can be German soldiers here now.

-You are doing military exercises together.

-Yes, we do.

-If, a third country would get involved into this conflict, do you expect the help from Turkey?

-We do not expect any third country to be involved. We do not see which country can be involved, because the countries which surround us are our partners and friends. We know that Armenians want to involve some of them into this battle. But I am sure it will not happen. It’s a battle between us and Armenia. And everybody should stay away from that. Turkish soldiers can be here, yes. Last year we had ten joint military trainings. But also, we have military trainings with other countries. We are part of the NATO partnership peace program. Nothing strange. You saw them in Baku, you didn’t see them in the battle.