All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will be renovated - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

Trend:

All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will also be renovated, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"XII Century Holy Maria Church in Gabala reg was completely renovated/rendered for use of proud Christian Community of Azerbaijan. It's renovation started a while ago by Heydar Aliyev Foundation. All Churches and Mosgues in deoccupied lands of Azerbaijan will also be renovated," he wrote.