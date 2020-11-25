When I was in Aghdam, I could not find single safe building - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25
Trend:
When I was in Aghdam, I could not find a single safe building, the same applies to Fuzuli and Jabrayil, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.
"They [the Armenians] have destroyed everything, as if a savage tribe had passed through," he said.
“In Kalbajar, the hated enemy committed another crime and carried out illegal settlement. People from Armenia and foreign countries have settled there illegally. This is a war crime, a war crime under the Geneva Convention. We will hold the enemy accountable. They will answer for all the war crimes, for all this destruction," said the president.
Latest
Preliminary instructions have already been given for restoration of railway to Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Armenian “historians” and fraudsters Armenianized ancient Albanian churches - President of Azerbaijan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Finance to provide Uzbek banks with funds for family entrepreneurship dev’t
If Heydar Aliyev had not come to power in 1993, Azerbaijan would have lost its statehood in general - president
President Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Kalbajar's liberation from occupation
Azerbaijan contributed to protection of Christian landmarks worldwide - Azerbaijani Deputy Minister for Culture
Azerbaijani army firstly to take control of border with Armenia, highland positions in Kalbajar - MoD (PHOTO)
“Scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving Azerbaijani Kalbajar region did not escape EC attention - report
Turkmenistan is convinced of the need to attract political-diplomatic tools to achieve peace and prosperity in Afghanistan