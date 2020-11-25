When I was in Aghdam, I could not find single safe building - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

When I was in Aghdam, I could not find a single safe building, the same applies to Fuzuli and Jabrayil, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the nation, Trend reports.

"They [the Armenians] have destroyed everything, as if a savage tribe had passed through," he said.

“In Kalbajar, the hated enemy committed another crime and carried out illegal settlement. People from Armenia and foreign countries have settled there illegally. This is a war crime, a war crime under the Geneva Convention. We will hold the enemy accountable. They will answer for all the war crimes, for all this destruction," said the president.