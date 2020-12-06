Italian MPs visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
Trend:
The delegation of the Italian Chamber of Deputies visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Dec. 6.
The purpose of the visit was to review the consequences of the war crimes committed by the Armenian Armed Forces.
The delegation is led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.
