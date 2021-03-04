No way sabotage-terrorist group members can be considered POWs - Leyla Abdullayeva (INTERVIEW)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend's interview with Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva

- Recently, the Armenian side has been making statements, claiming that Azerbaijan allegedly does not fulfill its obligations under paragraph 8 of the Trilateral Statement of November 10, and also requires the exchange of prisoners of war. At times, officials from other countries also raise this issue...

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan responded to the completely groundless statements of the Armenian side and its patrons in connection with the issue you mentioned, and I want to reiterate that the Republic of Azerbaijan remains committed to the obligations specified in the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 [between Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia] and takes appropriate steps to fully implement them.

This issue has been repeatedly commented on at the highest level. It should be noted that the Azerbaijani side, having shown particular sensitivity in the exchange of prisoners of war, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 8 of the trilateral statement of November 10, returned to the opposite side a total of 71 Armenian citizens, including 43 military and 28 civilians taken prisoner during the war.

Regarding the question about of "62 people" raised by the Armenian side, as you know, the members of this sabotage-terrorist group, sent by Armenia to the territory of Azerbaijan after the signing of the trilateral statement and intercepted as a result of the counter-terrorist operation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in no case can be considered prisoners of war.

As a result of terrorist acts committed by the detained group, four Azerbaijani servicemen became martyrs and one civilian was seriously injured. Currently, this issue is being investigated.

As you know, the letter addressed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and circulated as a document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council contains detailed information on this.