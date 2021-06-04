Azerbaijani prosecutor general appeals to int'l organizations on death of journalists in Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:09

The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev has sent an official letter to a number of international organizations in connection with the killing of journalists from a mine explosion in the liberated Kalbajar, Trend reports on June 4 referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the press service, the official appeal was sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

The letter stressed that the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the basic norms and principles of international humanitarian law, including the requirements of the Geneva Conventions of 1949, continue their criminal acts against our citizens, laying mines in the liberated territories.

“So, on June 4, at about 11:00 (GMT+4), a vehicle with employees of television channels and news agencies who were sent to perform their official duties to Kalbajar district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, hit an anti-tank mine while moving in the direction of Susuzlug village,” the letter said. “As a result, two media workers and one government official were killed, and 4 more people were hospitalized with bodily injuries of varying severity.”

“On the fact, the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, and intensive operational investigative actions are currently being carried out," the appeal said.

Assessing the refusal of Armenia to provide maps of the minefields arranged in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan during the long years of occupation, as a continuation of the Armenian provocations against the Azerbaijani people, Aliyev demanded from the Armenian side to fulfill its obligations arising from international law.

At the same time, the prosecutor general emphasized that Armenia's refusal to provide maps and other necessary data that can save lives is a gross violation of the rights of the Azerbaijani population, arising from Articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, Article 1 of Protocol No. 1, Articles 2 (1) and 3 (2) of Protocol No. 4.

He also noted that since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, 18 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 24 were injured as a result of mine explosions.

In conclusion, the prosecutor general called on reputable international organizations and the world community to take measures against the Armenian leadership within the limits of their powers in connection with the committed crimes.