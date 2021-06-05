Georgian Embassy expresses condolences due to death of journalists in Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion in Kalbajar, Trend reports.

"The Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences in connection with the June 4 tragedy in the Kalbajar region. As a result of the incident, two representatives of the Azerbaijani media and the deputy representative of the head of the district executive power in the rural administrative district of Susuzlug died. All three Azerbaijani citizens died as a result of the explosion of an anti-tank mine. The Georgian Embassy expresses its deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims".