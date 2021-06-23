Media tour to Turkey’s Antalya organized for Azerbaijani journalists (PHOTO)
ANTALYA, Turkey, June 23
Trend:
A media tour was organized for Azerbaijani journalists and media representatives to Turkey’s Antalya province through the support of the Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The journalists have already viewed historical places of the province, in particular, ancient city of southern Turkey - Aspendos.
Journalists from Uzbekistan also take part in the media tour.
Latest
Trilateral working group to continue activity after formation of new Armenian government - Azerbaijani official
Indian PM Writes: Pleasant Departure from Past Where Centre, States Worked to Roll Out Reforms Amid Covid