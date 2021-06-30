Restoration of communications will bring benefits to whole region - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE-2)

Details added: first version posted on 15:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Restoration of communications will bring benefits to the whole region, the head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC Member Countries, Trend reports.

In accordance with the Trilateral Statement [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia], Azerbaijan entered into a new stage of post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration [following the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], Bayramov noted.

“In the post-conflict period, sustaining peace, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities and return of IDPs is the priority for Azerbaijan. The Government has already initiated practical steps aiming at eliminating consequences of occupation,” he further said. "Alongside such concepts as ‘Green energy’, ‘smart city and ‘smart village’, state of art technologies will be applied in the process of restoration. Azerbaijan appreciates a strong interest of the partner countries to support its efforts through investments and technical cooperation.”

According to the minister, the resolution of the conflict also opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development, and prosperity.

Besides, he noted that the November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021, Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia joint statements envisaging the opening of communications in the region put end to the conflict.

Bayramov stressed that these measures will significantly change the situation in the South Caucasus - an important part of the BSEC region.

According to him, the Zangazur corridor [which is also part of the communications’ restoration] will connect Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan and Turkey and will contribute to the existing trade and transport links.

The minister noted that initiatives in the areas of transport, communications and trade will provide new opportunities for cooperation.