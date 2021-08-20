Azerbaijani seamen participating in the "Sea Cup" contest are in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

The servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces leaving to participate in the “Sea Cup” contest held as part of the International Army Games-2021 were met in the city of Enzeli, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by the delegation of the Naval Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and media representatives.

After the national anthems of the two countries were performed, the head of the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Captain 1st Rank Muhammad Vakili, greeted the Azerbaijani seamen expressed his satisfaction to see them in their countries.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Captain 1st Rank, Habib Khalilov, thanked his Iranian counterpart for the warm welcome and attention.