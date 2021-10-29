Some enterprises of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, facilities on its balance to be privatized
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the privatization of some enterprises of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and facilities on its balance on October 29, Trend reports.
