Azerbaijan's ground forces take part in competition for best armoured combat vehicle crew (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

The Ground Forces of Azerbaijan are holding a competition for the title of "Best crew of BMP-2, BMP-3 and BTR-82A [armoured combat vehicles]" within the approved combat training plan, Trend reports on Nov. 1 citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the competition, held to maintain the combat training of personnel at a high level, consists of four stages.

Servicemen performing tasks for physical training, fire training and driving, in accordance with the rules of the competition, also fulfill the standards individually and as part of the crew.

The competition will continue until November 4.