Baku holds first meeting of Council of Prosecutors General of Turkic Council countries (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:34

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Baku hosted the first meeting of the Council of Prosecutors General of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) on November 1, Trend reports on November 1.

According to the information, the meeting was attended by the prosecutors general of Turkey, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, first deputy prosecutor general of Kazakhstan, deputy secretary general of the Turkic Council, president of the International Association of Prosecutors, etc.

The meeting was also attended by the ambassadors of the member countries of the Turkic Council and Hungary in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev noted the importance of expanding mutual and fruitful cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the countries of the Turkic world, covering a large geography.

The Prosecutor General noted that the Council, created on the basis of the traditions of friendship and brotherhood, will serve to provide a worthy rebuff to the challenges that create new, more dangerous threats to regional security, peace and stability, and will also be an effective tool in developing existing potential and coordinating mutual activities.

Also, Aliyev conveyed to the meeting participants the greetings and congratulations of President Ilham Aliyev in connection with the establishment of the Council.

Then a video message from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan was introduced to the meeting participants.

Deputy Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States Mirvohid Azimov, stressed that the Council will play an important role in the development of cooperation between Turkic-speaking countries, in particular, in the fight against crime and terrorism.

The President of the International Association of Prosecutors Chol-Kyu Hwang, who was invited to the event as a guest, in his speech, focusing on the importance of creating joint platforms in the fight against global, including regional threats, noted that the members of the Council will have the opportunity to actively use the experience gained, take advantage of the information exchange.

After the speeches, the ceremony of signing the Regulation on the Council of Prosecutors General of the Member States of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States took place.