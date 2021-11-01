President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of new building for secondary school in Ismayilli city (PHOTO)

Politics 1 November 2021 17:18 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

A new building for the secondary school No 6 named after Natig Behdiyev has been inaugurated in the city of Ismayilli.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

