President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Basgal-Sulut highway in Ismayilli district

Politics 1 November 2021 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Basgal-Sulut highway, which begins on the 17th km of the Mughanli-Ismayilli highway, in Ismayilli district.

Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the works carried out here.

The two-lane road, which links 11 residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people, is 30.1 km in length, and 6 m in width. Four bridges were built on the road.

The head of state was also informed about the works carried out on the Hajihatamli-Gideyli-Kurd Eldarbayli highway in Ismayilli district.

The road, which links 3 residential areas with a total population of 4,000 people, is 13 km in length.

The head of state was informed about the construction of the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway.

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the Basgal-Sulut highway.

