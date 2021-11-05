Without stability, no talk of peace, human rights - Secretary-General of Higher Committee on Human Fraternity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

If there is no stability, then there can be no talk of peace and human rights, the Secretary-General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity, Co-President, Religions for Peace, Advisor of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Mohamed Mahmoud Abdelsalam said speaking at the third panel session within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "Peace, Security and Human Rights: in New Era", Trend reports.

According to the Secretary-General, new commitments need to be made.

“We are currently suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. But if we are talking about peace, then it should be noted that only four percent of the population in Africa has been vaccinated. Politicians should think about it. How can we ask for peace without justice?" he said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The eighth Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.