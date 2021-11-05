Mauritian ex-president talks about problem with greenhouse gas emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

There is a very big problem with the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, Mauritian ex-President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim said during the ‘Public Health and the People’s vaccine’ panel within the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19”, Trend reports on Nov. 5.

“At the same time, we must not forget about the rise in the level of the world ocean,” Gurib-Fakim said.

The Mauritian ex-president noted that the Earth's freshwater reserves are decreasing, including those which are used for irrigation.

“This creates very big problems in agriculture,” Gurib-Fakim said added. “This may have more serious consequences in the future.”

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The world after COVID-19” kicked off on November 4 and will end on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.