Azerbaijan timely provided necessary tools to combat COVID-19 – Russian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan was able to timely provide the necessary tools to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, former Secretary of State and First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Gennady Burbulis said on the panel session on the topic "Assessing Western Balkans: The Way Forward" within the framework of the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19", Trend reports.

"The leadership of Azerbaijan is taking important steps in these directions. We hope that we will achieve all those steps that we dream of and that we need," Burbulis said.

According to Burbulis, the current Global Baku Forum contributes to strengthening the partnership of a number of countries that are interested in this.

"For me, participation in the Global Baku Forum is a personal motivation. In general, we see the opposite perspective in the world, including self-isolation, self-development, selfishness. Today, many countries do not want to cooperate with each other," he said.

Burbulis also noted that 2020 was a test for all countries.

"We faced dozens of factors, but did not see a single country that would be ready for these tests," Burbulis said.

Under the auspices of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and with the organization of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the VIII Global Baku Forum titled "The World after COVID-19" began its work in the capital of Azerbaijan on November 4 and will last until November 6.

The VIII Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives from more than 40 countries of the world, former heads of state and government, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations, as well as other guests to discuss issues of global importance.

The VIII Global Baku Forum will complete its work today.