Azerbaijani people overwhelmed with determination to restore Shusha - former Ukrainian president

Azerbaijani people are overwhelmed with desire to restore Shusha, ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko told journalists during a visit to Shusha, Trend reports.

"It is sad to see the destroyed Shusha - everything is in ruins. But all the destruction can be restored if there is an appropriate attitude and fighting spirit, which the Azerbaijani people are overwhelmed with," he said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the VIII Global Baku Forum under the motto "The World after COVID-19" kicked off on November 4 and ended on November 6.

The VIII Global Baku Forum brought together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries, as well as other distinguished guests, to discuss issues of global importance.

About 300 guests participated in the event, organized in a hybrid format, live and online.