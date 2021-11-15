Azerbaijani FM, NATO Deputy Sec-Gen discuss partnership issues at NATO headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

During his working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana at the NATO headquarters on November 15, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed topical issues of partnership between NATO and Azerbaijan, prospects for its further development, exchanged views on regional topics at the meeting.

Bayramov informed Geoana about the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of the principles of international law.

Geoana, in turn, highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s reforms in the defense sphere and the contribution being made to the NATO missions.

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for partnership with NATO and participation in operations in Afghanistan.

The sides expressed the readiness to continue the political dialogue and practical cooperation in accordance with the goals and principles of the Partnership for Peace program.