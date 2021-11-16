Armenia uses artillery on state border with Azerbaijan – MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16
Trend:
The Armenian side uses artillery on the state border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Armenian military formations earlier shelled the Azerbaijani positions located in Lachin district by using artillery and mortars of various calibers to aggravate the situation on the state border.
The Azerbaijani army is taking adequate measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian side.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani finance minister talks expenditures from state budget to be provided for defense, security
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's office investigates explosion of mined car, used by Major General Hikmat Hasanov
Azerbaijan’s parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded with highest order of Turkic World
Orientation Program is being conducted for students who entered Baku Higher Oil School this year (PHOTO)
First goal is to use Turkey’s experience in Azerbaijan - Istanbul Public-Private Partnership Center of Excellence
Zangezur corridor will support EU efforts to ensure reliable and secure logistics corridors - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)