President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Latvia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated President of Latvia Egils Levits on the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the national holiday of the Republic of Latvia - Independence Day," said the president.

"Azerbaijani-Latvian friendship and cooperation have good traditions. I believe that our joint efforts towards further strengthening bilateral relations, expanding cooperation in all areas will continue to contribute to the well-being of our peoples. On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to your friendly people," the head of state wrote.