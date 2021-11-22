Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Secretary General of TURKSOY (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.22

Trend:

On November 22, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Dusen Kaseinov, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY and the work done by the organization to promote the common culture of the Turkic peoples.

Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov informed about the measures taken by the organization in connection with the proclamation of the "Year of Nizami" in Azerbaijan and said that the events dedicated to the works of the great poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi will continue until March of next year.

Secretary General Dusen Kaseinov presented to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov a book dedicated to the work of Nizami Ganjavi, published by TURKSOY, and a "Nizami Memorial Medallion".