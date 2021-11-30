Witnesses of helicopter crash being questioned in Azerbaijan – First Deputy Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

The witnesses of the helicopter crash are being questioned and the scene is being inspected in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

Mammadov added that the identification procedures of bodies of the victims were conducted.

"Necessary investigative measures are being taken," the first deputy prosecutor general added.

A military helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in Khizi district at 10:40 (GMT+4), as a result of which two people were injured and 14 people were killed.