Azerbaijan names total area of its demined liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The territory with the total area of 56,573 hectares has been de-mined from November 2020 through October 2022,Сhairman of the Board of the National Mine Action Agency Vugar Suleymanov said, while speaking at the Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Ombudsman's Office, Trend reports.

He noted that the area of territories that are planned to be cleared in 2022 is 40,000 hectares.

"Up to 36,000 hectares have already been cleared of mines, and by the end of the year the designated area will be completely cleared of mines," Suleymanov said.

He stressed that the annual de-mining plan is to be increased to 65,000 hectares.