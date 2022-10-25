Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 25 October 2022 20:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Declaration brings bilateral relations to new level – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 25. The Declaration on strengthening bilateral relations, signed during the visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Azerbaijan, raised the partnership between the two countries to a new level, Trend reports.

Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Serzhan Abdykarimov said at the event dedicated to the Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have long been close allies.

"We see great potential for the development of bilateral relations in various fields. All opportunities for reinforcing Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan cooperation are identified in the documents signed during the President's visit," Abdykarimov said.

According to him, the countries are currently faced with the task of bringing the trade turnover to $1 billion.

