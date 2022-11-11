Azerbaijani FM signs important documents before OTS summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov signed a number of important documents before the summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Twitter post of MFA.

"Summit of Turkic States will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 11 November 2022 devoted to “New Era for the Turkic Civilization: Towards Common Development and Prosperity.”

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov signed important documents, inc. 2022-2026 Strategy, & Rules and Procedures," the post said.