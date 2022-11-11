President Ilham Aliyev invites heads of other Turkic states to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. I am also inviting the heads of other Turkic states to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation. We have started the implementation of the “Great Return” program to return former internally displaced persons to their native lands.

Turkish companies are actively involved in many infrastructure projects in this process as contractors. My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the liberated territories three times and has been to Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Jabrayil.

I am also inviting the heads of other Turkic states to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur. Using this opportunity, I express my gratitude to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the school to be built by Uzbekistan and the creativity centre to be built by Kazakhstan in the liberated Fuzuli district. These are the manifestations of brotherhood between Azerbaijani-Uzbek and Azerbaijani-Kazakh peoples," the head of state said.