Special conference of ICAPP held in Baku, statement on its results adopted (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. A special conference of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) on ‘Security and cooperation: role of political parties’, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), was held in Baku, Trend reports on November 22.

Deputy Chairman - Head of the YAP Central Office Tahir Budagov delivered an opening speech at the event.

According to Budagov, global threats are increasing, and at such a time there is an even greater need for dialogue and cooperation.

"Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a lot of work has been done and continues to be done to restore stability, and achieve peace and cooperation in the region," he said.

The official also said that the coexistence of representatives of various ethnic and religious groups in conditions of tolerance in Azerbaijan is a national treasure of the country.

As Budagov noted, for about 30 years, Azerbaijani lands were occupied by Armenia. Despite all the attempts of Azerbaijan to reach a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Armenia continued its destructive policy and military provocations.

On September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation and liberated its occupied lands, thereby implementing the provisions of the well-known four UN resolutions, he reminded.

Nudagov also stressed that in the post-conflict period, Armenia refuses to fulfill its obligations under the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020.

Head of the Department for Relations with Political Parties and Legislative Power of the Presidential Administration Adalat Valiyev read out a congratulatory letter from the President of Azerbaijan, chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev, addressed to the conference participants.

Co-Chairman of the ICAPP Standing Committee, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and former Director of the National Assembly Office Chung Eui-yong wished success to the participants of the conference.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has passed a successful path of development, and also spoke about the challenges that the world faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chung Eu-yong noted that all conflicts should be resolved peacefully.

Member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Afif Demirkiran said that political parties can promote security and engage in dialogue in this area.

"Conflicts affect the world as a whole," he said.

Demirkiran also spoke about the work done by Türkiye to create a ‘grain corridor’ in the Black Sea.

"Türkiye takes a strategic position and plays an important role in Asia. We make an important contribution to regional and global security. Today, Türkiye provides its support in solving security, trade and energy problems," the MP added.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties Samad Seyidov noted that Azerbaijan offered Armenia to sign a peace treaty.

Seyidov stressed that Armenia should renounce territorial claims, delimitation and demarcation should be carried out, and communications should be opened.

He expressed hope that the political parties in Armenia will also agree with this, just like the political parties in Azerbaijan, adding that the country strives for peace in the region.

Member of the Bureau of the Supreme Council of the United Russia Party, and Vice-Chairman of the International Affairs Committee of the Russian Counsel of Federation Andrey Klimov thanked Azerbaijan for organizing the event and stressed the importance of implementing the principles set in the documents adopted by ICAPP.

Deputy Chairman for External Relations of Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party Mehmet Ceylan expressed confidence that the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will be signed on the basis of the principle of territorial integrity and stressed that historical conditions had arisen in the region to ensure sustainable peace and stability.

According to him, Turkish-Azerbaijani solidarity is currently stronger than ever, and relations between the two countries have reached the highest level since the signing of the Shusha Declaration.

Speaking about the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, Board Member of the New Azerbaijan Party Aynur Sofiyeva noted that Azerbaijani citizens suffer from the mine problem in the post-war period, and it will take 30 years and $25 billion to clear Azerbaijani territories from mines.

"The parties participating in the conference will make an important contribution to solving the pressing problems of today. Azerbaijan will also continue to contribute to global security," Sofiyeva said.

ICAPP Secretary-General Cho Byung-jae noted that President Ilham Aliyev sent very important messages to the conference participants.

Cho Byung-jae also thanked for the hospitality.

Then he informed about the statement on the conference results.

The statement noted that regional and global security were discussed at the conference.

"It’s important that political parties take advantage of opportunities to ensure global security. Political parties represent different countries and societies, and tolerance. Despite ideological differences, all parties have common values ​​such as security, stability and cooperation. For ensuring global security it’s important to implement cooperation between political parties, and hold regular meetings," the statement said.

The conference statement also emphasized that the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [following the Second Karabakh War] created broad opportunities for peace and security between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the South Caucasus.

"At the same time, the trilateral statement creates the basis for sustainable security in the region," the statement said.

Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov in his speech stressed his confidence that ICAPP will continue to make a great contribution to peace and security in Asia.

He also noted the possibility of putting forward an initiative to establish an Asian Security Conference to be held annually or every two years.

Ahmadov also appreciated the liberation of Azerbaijani lands as a contribution to global security.