Azerbaijani Ministry conducts operation against Iranian drug runners (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Members of an organized criminal group under symbolic names: "Pyunkhan", "Baba", "Peyman", "Araz" and others engaged in smuggling drugs in large quantities from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, involving young people in a network of drug runners, were detained, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the operations conducted by the Main Directorate for Combating Drugs, a total of 36 people engaged in illegal activities were detained in the capital and regions over the past 20 days. A total of 114 kilograms of narcotics, psychotropic substances, 3,000 ecstasy and methadone tablets, and electronic scales were seized.

A criminal case has been initiated based on the facts in accordance with the relevant articles of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen in relation to the detainees. Operational measures are continuing to detain other members of the drug network inside and outside the country.