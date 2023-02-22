Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijani Army positions were subjected to fire 15 times starting from 20:45 (GMT+4) on February 21 to 01:20 on February 22, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region and Birali settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles and other various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Aghdam settlement of the Tovuz region and Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Moreover, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, are subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Tazakend settlement of the Kalbajar region, Shusha city, and Khojavand region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.