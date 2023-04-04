Azerbaijani Parliament adopts various international documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a number of international documents, Trend reports.

At today's meeting of the parliament bills on the approval of the protocols on amending the Nakhchivan agreement on the establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States and the Agreement on Financial Rules of the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States have been submitted for the discussion in the first reading.

In addition, bills on approval of the Agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on the establishment of a simplified customs corridor, and of the Agreement between the governments of member countries of the Organization of Turkic States on international combined cargo transportation, have been submitted for the discussion in the first reading

After discussions, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.