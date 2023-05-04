There is active dialogue between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 4. Azerbaijan is not a Central Asian country, but is closely linked by historical and cultural links to Central Asia and now much more linked by political contacts, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” organized by ADA University to mark the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Shusha.

“So, you can see how active the dialogue is between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. And it has very positive dynamics. We think in general, regardless of what may happen, if something happens regardless, I think the Central Asia and Azerbaijan in the future can be more integrated because, of course, first of all, transportation, security issues, because today issues of transportation security and access to export markets for Central Asian countries become more important than a while ago. It's understandable why,” the head of state emphasized.