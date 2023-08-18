Positions of Azerbaijani Army once again subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 18. On August 18, at 10:20, Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Istisu settlement used small arms to subject the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region to fire, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry says.

In addition, from 11:55 to 12:15, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, attempted to redeploy to strengthen their positions opposite the positions of the

Azerbaijani Army units are stationed in the direction of Khojavend and Fizuli regions.

The Azerbaijan Army units took the necessary measures to suppress illegal redeployment.