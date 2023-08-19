Opening airport in Gafan shows another case of Armenia ignoring international law (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Armenia resorted to a new provocation by opening the airport in Gafan at a very close distance from the border with Azerbaijan, Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, airports located near the borders of countries can operate only by mutual agreement, bilateral and multilateral agreements. However, this is another case of Armenia ignoring international law.

"Armenia has recently committed a number of provocations against Azerbaijan. One of them is the opening of the airport in Gafan. This step will not lead to anything good. Armenia plans to use this airport for military purposes as well," he said.

We present to the readers the full video of the interview: