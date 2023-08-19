Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Opening airport in Gafan shows another case of Armenia ignoring international law (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 19 August 2023 22:43 (UTC +04:00)
Opening airport in Gafan shows another case of Armenia ignoring international law (VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Elchin Mehdiyev
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Armenia resorted to a new provocation by opening the airport in Gafan at a very close distance from the border with Azerbaijan, Deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, airports located near the borders of countries can operate only by mutual agreement, bilateral and multilateral agreements. However, this is another case of Armenia ignoring international law.

"Armenia has recently committed a number of provocations against Azerbaijan. One of them is the opening of the airport in Gafan. This step will not lead to anything good. Armenia plans to use this airport for military purposes as well," he said.

We present to the readers the full video of the interview:

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more