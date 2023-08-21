Azerbaijan prevents Armenian armed formations from building fortifications (updated)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. On August 21 from 07:05 (GMT+4) to 07:20 (GMT+4) Armenian illegal armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, made an attempt to install long-term fortifications in front of the Azerbaijani Army positions located in Khojaly district, informs Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Trend reports.

"As a result of urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani Army, the works were immediately stopped," the ministry says.

In addition, from 09:30 (GMT+4) to 10:10 (GMT+4) units of the Armenian armed forces from positions in the direction of Yukhary Shorja and Yukhary Zagali settlements of Basarkechar district subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zaylik and Bazirkhana settlements of Kalbajar district to fire from various small arms.

"Azerbaijani Army units took retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions," the report reads.