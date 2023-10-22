Western Azerbaijan Community responds to former Armenian Ombudsperson's Azerbaijanophobic statements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed its opinion on the Azerbaijanophobic statements of the former Ombudsperson of Armenia, Trend reports.

"The former Ombudsperson of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has again made a number of Azerbaijanophobic and ridiculous statements," said the community.

"Tatoyan and those who share his views were greatly disappointed by the absence of any violence or negative treatment of Armenian residents in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. They cannot prove their false claims about "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing", and because of this they make meaningless statements," the statement said.

The opinions of Tatoyan and his associates, distorting the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, are completely unfounded. The Western Azerbaijan Community has no territorial claims to Armenia.

The community's activities are of a human rights and humanitarian nature, aimed at achieving the peaceful return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands and preventing the destruction of the historical and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Armenia," the statement said.