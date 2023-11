BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The list of foreign states in a state of war and armed conflict in which diplomatic missions and consulates of the Republic of Azerbaijan operate has been expanded, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Israel is included in this list.

This list previously included Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine and Palestine.

