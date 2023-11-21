France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France destabilizes not only its past and present colonies but also our region, the South Caucasus, by supporting separatist tendencies and separatists, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the International Conference on “Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development”, Trend reports.

"By arming Armenia, it implements a militaristic policy, encourages revanchist forces in Armenia, and prepares the ground for the start of new wars in our region. At the same time, France abuses its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council to carry out its biased and prejudiced policy, engages in geopolitical intrigues in various regions, and tries to use Western organizations as a means of pressure on other states.

France must implement the decisions of the International Court of Justice regarding the nuclear tests conducted in the Pacific Ocean and stop the practice of lecturing other countries," President Ilham Aliyev said.